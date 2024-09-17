Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Check Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Rituals

The 10-day festival will conclude on September 17, 2024.

Ganesh Chaturthi has been celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. The festival honouring Lord Ganesh is marked with grandeur in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. The 10-day festival will conclude on September 17, 2024.

What is Ganesh Chaturthi?

Lord Ganesh, revered as the remover of obstacles, is central to many important events in Hindu families and communities, as his blessings are sought before new beginnings. As the god of new beginnings, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to him.

Ganesh Visarjan 2024 and Rituals

The festival is celebrated differently across the country, but the essence remains. Over the 10 days, an idol of Lord Ganesh is brought home and worshipped. At the end of the 10-day period, the idol is immersed in a water body, symbolizing the ritual of Ganesh Visarjan. This day, also known as Anant Chaturdashi, marks the farewell to Lord Ganesh.

As the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations conclude, devotees prepare to bid farewell to their beloved Ganpati Bappa, hoping for his earlier return next year. Traditional sweets like modak and motichoor laddus are prepared and shared as prasad.

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Date and Time

Ganesh Visarjan Date: September 17, 2024.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 03:10 PM, September 16, 2024.

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 11:44 AM, September 17, 2024.

Shubh Muhurat for Ganesh Visarjan 2024

The auspicious timings for Ganesh Visarjan are based on the Choghadiya (Hindu Panchang). The Shubh Muhurats for immersion are as follows:

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 09:11 AM to 01:47 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha): 03:19 PM to 04:51 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha): 07:51 PM to 09:19 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 10:47 PM to 03:12 AM, September 18, 2024.