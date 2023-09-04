In Pics: Delhi In Final Stages Of Makeover Ahead Of G20 Summit

Colourful panels cover the under construction area of a flyover near the airport.

The 18th G20 Summit, to be held over the weekend, will welcome more than 25 heads of state and global institution leaders to the national capital.

Civic agencies are in the final stages of readying the city to host the heads of state and foreign delegates for the summit from September 8 to 11.

As a part of the makeover, the civic agencies have decked up 66 arterial roads and stretches across the city ahead of the big event. Roadsides and roundabouts near the summit venues, hotels and other areas with a high footfall of G20-related visitors, have been adorned with street art and wall paintings.

The beautification drives also include the installation of designer fountains, sculptures and flower pots along the roads. Fountains have been installed on important roads including the Janpath and Sansad Marg.

Here's a glimpse of the project to prepare the national capital for the big event:

Indian classical dance postures depicted in wall paintings below the Mayur Vihar flyover in East Delhi.

The new and the old Parliament House are depicted in wall paintings below the Mayur Vihar flyover in East Delhi.

Paintings depicting freedom fighters (L-R) Lokmanya Tilak; Subhash Chandra Bose; Mahatma Gandhi; Sardar Patel and Bhagat Singh under a flyover on Outer Ring Road.

Fresh street art around Ring Road.

National tri-color greets commuters under a flyover in Delhi.

National flags of some of the G20 countries installed along with a fountain near the airport.

People get photographed at the newly installed water falls on the route to the airport.

Colourful panels cover the under construction area of a flyover near the airport.

Beautifully landscaping the roadside from the T3 terminal of Delhi Airport.

Theme-based fountains and statues of deities and dancing figures dot key stretches of the city.

Lion statues near the Delhi airport.