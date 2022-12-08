Video: Crackers Burst, Sweets Ready As BJP Surges Ahead In Gujarat

As the BJP sprinted ahead on 143 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections, the party's headquarters in Ahmedabad has already started to prepare for celebrations of the win. Firecrackers, sweets, saffron scarves - the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to usher in their seventh term in the western state after being in power for 27 consecutive years

Supporters twirl colourful umbrellas as they raise slogans of BJP's victory in Gujarat.

Party workers dance inside the BJP headquarters in Gujarat as the party registers a strong lead in polls. Supporters dance to the beat of dhols inside the BJP headquarters in Ahmedabad.

Stalls outside the party office displayed Prime Minister Modi's posters

Stalls are ready with saffron caps and scarves for supporters to wear and join the celebrations

Sweets being prepared for distribution in anticipation of the saffron party's win

In a stark contrast, bleak scenes outside the Congress headquarters with no signs of celebrations.