4 Men In Rajasthan Arrested For Thrashing 17-Year-Old Boy Accused Of Rape

The four men were arrested after a video of the boy being assaulted was circulated on social media.

Four persons were arrested for thrashing a 17-year-old Dalit boy who allegedly raped a girl in Pali district of the state, police said on Wednesday.

The locals claimed that the boy allegedly raped the girl near a religious place in Raas on June 1, they said.

"A rape case against the accused was lodged on June 1. He was detained and sent to child care home," Superintendent of Police, Pali Anand Sharma said.

After a video of the boy being assaulted by the four locals was circulated on social media, they were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

"Yesterday, a video went viral in which four persons are seen thrashing him. They were arrested," he added.