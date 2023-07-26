'After 2024...': PM Narendra Modi's Top Quotes At Delhi Event

PM Narendra Modi speaks at the refreshed ITPO in Delhi Pragati Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. He also spoke to workers who were involved in the construction of the complex and felicitated them.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi from the event:

100 years ago, when India was fighting for independence, the third decade was very important. Similarly, this century's third decade is as important.

I want to tell Indians, after 2024, the pace of the country's progress will be faster. And you will see all your dreams coming true.

In my third term, India will stand among the top three economies. And this is Modi's guarantee.

In our first term, India was in the 10th spot in terms of economy. In my 2nd term, it is the world's fifth-largest economy. On the basis of this track record, I will make sure India's economy will be among the world's top three in my third term.

Every Indian is proud of Bharat Mandapam. It is symbolic of India's willpower and a reflection of a new India.

Bharat can remove poverty and the belief behind this is the NITI Aayog's data showing that in five years, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty. International agencies say extreme poverty is at the brink of being wiped out in India.