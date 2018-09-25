In Muzaffarpur Shelter Case, Court Extends CBI Remand Of 4 Accused

The court fixed September 28 as the next date of hearing. (Representational)

A court in Muzaffarpur on Monday extended the CBI custody of four people, including a government official, who were arrested last week in connection with the shelter home sex scandal.

Special POCSO judge R P Tiwari, who had on September 21 sent the four accused - Rosy Rani, Guddu, Vijay and Santosh - to four-day CBI custody, accepted the probe agency's request for extending their remand.

The court fixed September 28 as the next date of hearing. Rosy Rani, posted as assistant director in the state social welfare department during 2015-17, has been accused of taking no action despite complaints by some of the victims that they were subjected to sexual abuse at the shelter home.

The other arrested persons were employed by Brajesh Thakur, prime accused in the scandal who headed the non-governmental organisation (NGO) which ran the shelter home.

Brajesh Thakur was arrested in June following reports of sexual abuse in the social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July.

Medical reports have confirmed that more than 30 girls lodged at the shelter home had suffered sexual abuse.

The shelter home has since been sealed, Thakur's NGO

blacklisted, its registration cancelled and all the girls lodged there were shifted elsewhere.

Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma had also stepped down in August following reports alleging close links between Thakur and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma.