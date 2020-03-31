In Mumbai, 59 COVID Cases In A Day, Total In Maharashtra 302: 10 Points

The total number of cases in Maharashtra is 302, of whom nearly 40 people have recovered and 10 died.

Maharashtra announced a pay cut for government employees today under which the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers will take a 60% pay cut. Thbe pay cut, however, would not apply to those involved in essential services.

The Supreme Court told the Centre today that migrants who were stopped on their long journey home and sent to shelters amid the coronavirus lockdown, should get food, medical aid and counselling from leaders of all religions. "We want to impress upon you that the panic will destroy more lives than the virus," the court said while hearing a petition that asked for adequate arrangements for the migrants.

Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz -- abuilding used for prayers and gatherings - was declared a virus "hotspot" by the Centre after more than 25 people attending a gathering there tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 300 people have shown symptoms of the disease and more than 1200 members of Tablighi Jamaat - the religious group that organized the event earlier this month -- have been quarantined.

A search is on across multiple states - including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh - for people who attended the Delhi religious event.

In Maharashtra, only one person has been found so far, linked to the people who attended the religious event in Delhi. The person is a citizen of Philippines.

Today, the Centre said more than 21,000 facilities have been prepared across the states to accommodate around 6 lakh migrant workers. Besides, food is being distributed to the needy from 23 lakh spots in the country.

In Goa, where people did not have access to food or water for several days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he held meeting with wholesalers to streamline grocery supply. The cattle feed problems have also been solved, he said.