In "Message Of Peace", 93 Pak Hindus Felicitated At Puri Jagannath Temple

The team was also felicitated in Bhubaneswar by Omkarnath Mission, which organised their visit in association with Odisha International Center.

All India | | Updated: May 28, 2019 07:54 IST
Before visiting Jagannath Temple, the team went to Haridwar. (File)


Bhubaneswar: 

A Hindu team of 93 people from Pakistan on Monday visited the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri.

The team was also felicitated in Bhubaneswar by Omkarnath Mission, which organised their visit in association with Odisha International Center.

"This is our message of peace to the world," said Kinkar Vitthal Ramanuj Maharaj, founder of Omkarnath Mission.

Before visiting Jagannath Temple, the team went to Haridwar.

"There are people from Islamabad, Karachi, and Balochistan among other places in Pakistan, who have come here to attend this event. The main aim behind coming here was to visit various religious places here. We hope that the governments on both the sides maintain peace so that people from both the sides can travel from one side to another," said Prabhu Sai Atma Ram, a member of the team.

Another one added, "We have got one month visa to visit various religious places here. Before this, we went to Haridwar and Rishikesh. From here, we will now visit Mathura and Vrindavan." 
 

