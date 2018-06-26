In Manipur, 40 Gold Biscuits Worth 2 Crore Found In "Cavity" Of A Truck

The assistant commissioner said from April this year at least 27.5 kg of gold worth more than Rs 8 crore has been seized by the Customs in Manipur.

All India | | Updated: June 26, 2018 23:31 IST
One person has been caught in this connection. (Representational)

Imphal: 

Customs department sleuths seized 40 gold biscuits worth over Rs 2 crore from Manipur's Tengnoupal district, a Customs officer said today.

Assistant Commissioner of Customs R K Darendrajit told reporters in Imphal that acting on a tip-off Customs sleuths seized the gold biscuits which were hidden in a "specially built cavity" of a truck from Khudengtabi area in Tengnoupal district yesterday.

One person has been caught in this connection, he said.

The assistant commissioner said from April this year at least 27.5 kg of gold worth more than Rs 8 crore has been seized by the Customs in Manipur.

ManipurCustoms OfficeGold Biscuits

