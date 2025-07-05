Manipur's Kuki Body Asks Their MLAs Not To Be Part Of New Government

An influential body of Manipur's Kuki tribes has asked MLAs from their community not to be a part of the next state government whenever it is formed.

The state bordering Myanmar where Meitei-Kuki ethnic violence broke out over two years ago is under the President's rule, after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister of the BJP-led government in February.

In recent days, some BJP leaders have spoken about forming a popular government soon.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur in a statement on Saturday, however, asked their MLAs not to participate in the formation of a new government in Manipur.

There are 10 MLAs from the community. Days after violence began on May 3, 2023, the 10 MLAs issued a statement demanding what they called a "separate administration".

"No Kuki-Zo Member of Legislative (MLA) shall participate or take part in any manner in the formation of a new popular government in the state of Manipur," the KIM said in the statement signed by its general secretary Khaikhohauh Gangte.

"Under no circumstances shall the Kuki-Zo people compromise our ancestral land, culture, identity, and political, social and economic rights," the KIM said.

The KIM marked a copy of the statement to other allied organisations of the Kuki tribes and also the two umbrella groups, Kuki National Organisation and United People's Front, which represent 25 insurgent groups that signed the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre and the state government.

Meitei leaders have alleged Kuki insurgent groups that signed the SoO agreement have been working to strengthen themselves over the years by taking advantage of the ceasefire, until a time came to engineer a violent attack for a separate land.

While Kuki groups pointed at the ethnic clashes that began in May 2023 as the reason why they escalated their demand from an autonomous council to a separate administration, or a Union Territory with an assembly, Meitei leaders have pointed at decades-old evidence of Kuki groups working to form 'Kukiland' carved out of Manipur.

The World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) in a memorandum to Manipur's new Governor on January 15 said the Kuki tribes have been demanding a state "since 1946-47."

In the years before May 2023, Kuki protests, gatherings and panel discussions have mentioned the demand for a separate area carved out of Manipur.