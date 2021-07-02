In Maharashtra, Wanted Man Jumps To Death To Evade Arrest

A team of Gujarat police and Thane police had gone in search of Jameel Qureshi. (Representational)

A 38-year-old wanted accused allegedly jumped to death from the window of his fourth floor flat in Maharashtra's Thane district to evade police, a police officer said.

A team of Gujarat police and crime branch officials of Thane police had gone in search of Jameel Qureshi, a resident of Kasai Wada of Qureshi Nagar in Bhiwandi. Mr Qureshi was wanted in a case registered at a police station in Gujarat, Deputy Commissioner Of Police Bhiwandi Yogesh Chavan said.

When the police knocked on the door of the accused's house in the afternoon, no one opened the door at first. When the door was answered, Mr Qureshi ran and jumped out the window of his fourth floor home, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, he said, adding that Nizampura police are probing further.

Mr Qureshi had made similar attempts a couple of times in the past and had survived the jumps, the officer said.

Several offences such as attempt to murder, murder and cattle theft had been registered against him with the Thane, Palghar and Gujarat police, he added.