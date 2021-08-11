In Maharashtra, Fully Vaccinated People Can Enter Malls From Sunday

Minister Rajesh Tope said government and private offices will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. File

Only those who have received both doses of Covid vaccines will be allowed to enter malls in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra, the state government has decided.

Speaking to the media after a cabinet meeting today, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government will further relax the Covid restrictions from August 15.

"People with double doses can board local trains. The state government has given instructions to issue monthly and quarterly passes to people," he said.

The minister added that restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm. Shops too can stay open till 10 pm, he said.

For wedding functions, he said, the maximum number of guests allowed will be 200 if the function is being held in the open. For indoor venues, guests up to 50 per cent of the capacity will be allowed.

The minister said vaccination certificates would have to be checked before allowing people entry into malls. "There should be guards at malls. It is the responsibility of the mall owner. Guards need to check the certificates of visitors," he said.

The minister said hotels will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity with Covid protocols in place. "If hotels violate any rules, action will be taken against them," he added.

Mr Tope said government and private offices would be allowed to operate at full capacity. Private offices, he said, can remain open 24x7 with staggered timings.

The minister said the reopening of cinema halls, theatres and places of worship will not be allowed as yet.

Speaking on whether there is a plan to reopen schools, he said the state's task force on Covid is not in its favour at this point. "So, the CM will take a final decision after a meeting with the task force and the school department," he said, adding that the meeting will be held tonight.

The minister said that if a possible third wave of Covid cases pushes up oxygen demand to 700 metric tonnes daily, all restrictions will come into force again.

According to the state bulletin issued yesterday, Maharashtra reported 5,609 new cases and 137 deaths over the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state stood at 66,123.