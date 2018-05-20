Man Beaten To Death In Madhya Pradesh By Mob That Suspected Cow Slaughter Four accused were arrested for allegedly beating man to death in Madhya Pradesh's Satna

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Four arrested for allegedly beating man to death for cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh Bhopal: A man was beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district after villagers suspected cow slaughter. The incident happened late on Wednesday night when villagers attacked a group of men with sticks and stones, accusing them of slaughtering a cow. Riaz, 45, died on the spot while his friend Shakeel, 33, was seriously injured. The others in the group reportedly fled the spot.



Security has been tightened in the area as Home Minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to the state; Satna is one of his stops.



The police have arrested four accused and filed cases of attempt to murder against them. A slaughtered bull and meat of two other animals packed in bags have also been found, said senior police officer Rajesh Hingankar. The four accused have been identified as Pawan Singh Gond, Vijay Singh Gond, Phool Singh Gond and Narayan Singh Gond.



Senior police officers along with the sub-divisional officer Arvind Tiwari reached the spot early this morning. Additional police forces have also been deployed after tension erupted in the locality, Mr Hingankar said.



The police have also filed a case against Shakeel - who is in coma in a hospital in Jabalpur - for cow slaughter. The families of Shakeel and Riaz have denied cow slaughter charges, say reports.



In Madhya Pradesh, cow slaughter attracts a three-year prison term and a fine of Rs 5,000 if charges are proven. The state amended its laws in 2012, after it was found that the bovine population was rapidly increasing.



In September 2017, the Supreme Court had asked the centre whether it had the responsibility under the Constitution to protect people and also to ask states to crack down on cow vigilantism. The Supreme Court, apart from asking the government to file a response, also suggested a set of tough measures to curb the increasing instances of cow vigilantism.



A man was beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district after villagers suspected cow slaughter. The incident happened late on Wednesday night when villagers attacked a group of men with sticks and stones, accusing them of slaughtering a cow. Riaz, 45, died on the spot while his friend Shakeel, 33, was seriously injured. The others in the group reportedly fled the spot.Security has been tightened in the area as Home Minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to the state; Satna is one of his stops.The police have arrested four accused and filed cases of attempt to murder against them. A slaughtered bull and meat of two other animals packed in bags have also been found, said senior police officer Rajesh Hingankar. The four accused have been identified as Pawan Singh Gond, Vijay Singh Gond, Phool Singh Gond and Narayan Singh Gond.Senior police officers along with the sub-divisional officer Arvind Tiwari reached the spot early this morning. Additional police forces have also been deployed after tension erupted in the locality, Mr Hingankar said.The police have also filed a case against Shakeel - who is in coma in a hospital in Jabalpur - for cow slaughter. The families of Shakeel and Riaz have denied cow slaughter charges, say reports. In Madhya Pradesh, cow slaughter attracts a three-year prison term and a fine of Rs 5,000 if charges are proven. The state amended its laws in 2012, after it was found that the bovine population was rapidly increasing.In September 2017, the Supreme Court had asked the centre whether it had the responsibility under the Constitution to protect people and also to ask states to crack down on cow vigilantism. The Supreme Court, apart from asking the government to file a response, also suggested a set of tough measures to curb the increasing instances of cow vigilantism. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter