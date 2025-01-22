6 Arrested In Assam For Killing A Cow During Picnic, Posting Video

Six men, with the youngest being 19 years old, have been arrested in Assam for publicly slaughtering a cow and then eating its meat during a picnic.

The arrests were confirmed by Assam's Director General of Police, GP Singh, following the circulation of a viral video that showed the act being carried out in a public place.

"Reference viral video of cattle slaughter in a public place - Six accused persons featuring in the video have been arrested, and further lawful action is being taken by @GuwahatiPol @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam," Mr Singh posted on X.

Reference viral video of cattle slaughter in public place - Six accused persons featuring in the video have been arrested and further lawful action is being taken by @GuwahatiPol @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 22, 2025

The accused have been identified as Sahil Khan (20), Hafizur Islam (19), Rokibul Husain (20), Sahidul Islam (30), Izaz Khan (26), Jahidul Islam (24). They are all residents of Asalpara village in Kamrup district of the state.

In the video, the men can be seen sharpening big knives, carrying cooking utensils and getting a cow on the boat. In another part of that video, they can be seen cutting the animal and then cooking it.

The video has sparked outrage, particularly among the Hindu community, which consider cows sacred.

This incident has also drawn attention to the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, which prohibits the illegal slaughter and trade of cattle in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been outspoken about the strict enforcement of this law, emphasizing its importance in maintaining communal harmony and preserving cultural values.