"Produce Sanskari Kids Or Stay Infertile," BJP Lawmaker's Tip For Women BJP lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh says women rather remain infertile than produce kids who are not "sanskari"

Share EMAIL PRINT Produce 'sanaksri' kids, BJP lawmaker Pannalal Shakya's advice for women Guna, Madhya Pradesh: The BJP lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh who had questioned Virat Kohli's patriotism and told girls not to have boyfriends has come up with another gem. "Woman should rather remain infertile than produce kids who are not sanskari," said Pannalal Shakya on Wednesday, at a public rally in Guna, which he represents in the state assembly.



In an apparent criticism of Rahul Gandhi and his party, the BJP lawmaker said "Congress came up with the slogan garibi hatao but instead wiped out the poor. There are women who give birth to such leaders. Women should rather remain infertile than produce kids who are not sanskari and who deform society," said Mr Shakya.



Kaushalya who gave birth to Lord Ram should be role model of all women Mr Shakya advised.



The 57-year-old lawmaker, while speaking at the Guna Government College on March 25 had a tip for girls on safety issues. "They shouldn't make boyfriends; atrocities against them will stop," Mr Shakya told the students. He also advised boys to "refrain from embracing the western culture of making girlfriends."



The BJP legislator had questioned the patriotism of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli for choosing Italy over India for his wedding venue. While inaugurating a 'Skill India Centre', Mr Shakya, told a gathering: "Virat earned money in India... But he didn't find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?"



He went on to add, "Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya, Yudhishthir got married on this land. You all must have got married here. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married ... He (Kohli) earned money here and spent billions there (Italy)... he doesn't have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot."



The BJP had distanced itself from Mr Shakya's remarks after there was huge outcry on the social media.



