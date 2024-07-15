'Degrees Won't Do, Open A Puncture Repair Shop': BJP Madhya Pradesh MLA

BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya

A BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh advised students to open "motorcycle puncture repair shops" since nothing would be gained by obtaining degrees, the statement ironically coming at an event to inaugurate a 'PM College of Excellence' in his Guna assembly constituency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had e-inaugurated PM College of Excellence in 55 districts in the state on Sunday at a function held in Indore, with separate events held in the respective districts, including Guna.

"We are opening a PM College of Excellence today. I appeal to everyone to keep one sentence (bodh vakya) in mind that nothing is going to happen with these college degrees. Instead, open a motorcycle puncture repair shop to at least earn a livelihood," said BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya at the event held in Guna.

In an apparent reference to the mega sapling plantation drive held in Indore on Sunday, during which a world record 11 lakh-plus saplings were planted in a span of 24 hours, Mr Shakya said "people are planting trees but not interested in watering them".

Mr Shakya said one must first try to save the 'panchtatva (five elements comprising earth, air, water, solar energy and sky) that forms the human body.

"There is concern over pollution and environment but nobody is working in this direction (saving panchtatva). How long will we protect the trees we planted today and ensure they grow," he asked while pointing out to what he claimed was rampant encroachment on government land along rivers and drains.

People are eating anything without caring about side effects, Mr Shakya added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)