'Don't Make Boyfriends': BJP Lawmaker's Safety Tip For Girls

"Why do girls have boyfriends? they shouldn't make boyfriends, the atrocities against them will stop," Pannalal Shakya, 57, on Saturday said at an event at the Guna Government College.
He also advised boys to "refrain from embracing the western culture of making girlfriends".
Mr Shakya went on to say that in the "Indian culture, women are held in high regard, we worship them four times in a year so how should I believe that there are atrocities against women... figures show otherwise."
Many spoke up on Twitter to express disappointment.
The lawmaker had been in news last December, when he questioned Team India captain Virat Kohli's "patriotism" after he married actress Anushka Sharma in Italy.
Dont blame #PannalalShakyaSAMEER SRIVASTAVA (@TheDogOfPhantom) March 25, 2018
It is our stupidity that we selected a legislature like him.
Had we been more careful in whom we select, we would not have faced this issue in first place.
जब बोया पेड़ बबूल का तो आम कहाँ से होएय
Virat Kohli, he said, doesn't deserve to be called a youth icon because he married in Italy.
The BJP had distanced itself from his controversial comment.