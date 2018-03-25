'Don't Make Boyfriends': BJP Lawmaker's Safety Tip For Girls

BJP lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh's Guna said that girls should not make boyfreinds

Guna (Madhya Pradesh):  The BJP lawmaker from Guna, who questioned Team India captain Virat Kohli's patriotism after his wedding in Italy, has stepped into another controversy with a speech that stunned his audience and triggered anger on Twitter.

"Why do girls have boyfriends? they shouldn't make boyfriends, the atrocities against them will stop," Pannalal Shakya, 57, on Saturday said at an event at the Guna Government College.

He also advised boys to "refrain from embracing the western culture of making girlfriends".

Mr Shakya went on to say that in the "Indian culture, women are held in high regard, we worship them four times in a year so how should I believe that there are atrocities against women... figures show otherwise."

Many spoke up on Twitter to express disappointment.The lawmaker had been in news last December, when he questioned Team India captain Virat Kohli's "patriotism" after he married actress Anushka Sharma in Italy.

Virat Kohli, he said, doesn't deserve to be called a youth icon because he married in Italy.

Comments
"Lord Rama as well as Lord Krishna got married on this land. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married. He earned money here and spent billions there ... he doesn't have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot."

The BJP had distanced itself from his controversial comment.

