Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Married, Say Reports. Announcement Soon

After days of will they-won't they, it seems that actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli already have -- reports say that the couple married in Italy over the weekend and an announcement is expected at 8 pm. Several sections on Twitter have taken this as confirmed and are tweeting congratulations. Rumours that Anushka and Virat, both 29, were married on Saturday at a Tuscan resort were prompted a tweet posted by a sports journalist over the weekend. However, conflicting reports suggested that the wedding was scheduled for later this week and that Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh would attend.A video of what appeared to be wedding preparations at the resort in Tuscany also went viral over the weekend. According to reports, security has been massively stepped up at the resort and only people with wedding invites are being allowed in. These apparently include a troupe of bhangra dancers.Last week, the Internet exploded with rumours that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a hush-hush wedding in Italy planned -- the actress' spokesperson said there was 'no truth' to the reports and continued to deny the wedding rumours, right up until Anushka Sharma was photographed at Mumbai airport with her parents and brother Karnesh on Thursday night. They were believed to be flying to Italy via Switzerland -- the entourage was reported to include a priest.The site in Italy's Borgo Finocchieto where cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma got married, according to reportsCelebrities attending an award show in Mumbai last night were peppered with questions about the supposed wedding -- most ignored the mediapersons, some disclaimed knowledge, and actress Jacqueline Fernandez appeared to confirm the reports by breaking into a jig and saying she was "excited" about the wedding.Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been dating for several years after meeting on the sets of a commercial. They often post messages to each other on social media and are pictured attending social events together.