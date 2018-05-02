Medical Tests Of Men And Women Candidates Done In Same Room In Bhind In Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, medical tests of male and female candidates who applied for police jobs were done in the same room on Tuesday

A bizarre and insensitive incident has come to light at the government clinic in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, where medical tests of male and female candidates who applied for police jobs were done in the same room on Tuesday.



The footage showed young male applicants stripped to their undergarments had lined up for getting their height and chest measured in the same room where woman candidates were also being checked.



No women doctors or nurses can be seen in the room where the female applicants were undergoing tests.



"We have issued warning letters to all the team members of the examination committee. We have also ordered an enquiry and who ever is responsible will be punished, Ajit Mishra, civil surgeon of Bhind told NDTV. On the absence of nurses, Mr Mishra said, "there are four lady doctors in the district hospital; three of whom are on medical leave...we have deputed one lady doctor and one nurse for the medical tests now."



Sources say, 217 male and female candidates were admitted for training in police jobs and mandatory medical tests for them were being carried out at the biggest government clinic in Bhind. A total of 18 female and 21 male candidates were examined.





Yesterday's incident comes days within candidates appearing for the post of police constable in Madhya Pradesh had their



Two police officials have been suspended for scribbling SC/ST on the candidates' bodies. The incident had raised a furore in the state prompting Madhya Pradesh home minister Bhupendra Singh to order an investigation.



