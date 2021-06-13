In Madhya Pradesh, Transgender Held For Dancing On Mosque Premises, Sharing Video

The 24-year-old was granted bail hours after his arrest. (Representational)

A 24-year-old transgender was arrested on the charge of hurting religious sentiments after he allegedly danced on the premises of a mosque in Madhya Pradesh and uploaded the video on social media, police said today.

"Nanu Vishwas Kinnar was arrested on Saturday evening and charged with hurting religious feelings with deliberate and malicious intention under Section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code," Talaiya Inspector D P Singh told reporters.

He said authorities of Moti Masjid had lodged a complaint, stating that the act had hurt their religious feelings.

The 24-year-old was granted bail hours after his arrest from the police station as the criminal section invoked against him invites less than seven years of imprisonment if convicted by a court of law, police said.

Nanu Vishwas has more than one lakh followers on social media platforms, according to a police officer.