In Madhya Pradesh 'Honey-Trap', Politicians, Officers, Over 1,000 Clips

Here are the top 10 developments in this big story:
- "More than 10 senior officers are being investigated for quid pro quo benefits to the accused," said Sanjeev Shami, who is heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiring into the scandal. The politicians caught on camera were allegedly from both the BJP and Congress.
- The five women were arrested on Wednesday. The police named them as Shweta Jain, 39, her 48-year-old namesake, Barkha Soni, 35, Arti Dayal, 34, and an 18-year-old college student. Arti Dayal's driver was also arrested.
- Barkha Soni is the wife of former Congress IT cell official Amit Soni.
- Shweta Jain, who runs a local NGO and rents the house of a BJP MLA, Brijendra Pratap Singh, allegedly ran the operation. Sources say in addition to her links to politicians in the state, she was close to an influential political leader in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. She is believed to have met this leader through an ex-Madhya Pradesh minister.
- In her interrogation, Shweta Jain has allegedly said at least two dozen college students, mostly from lower middle class families, were used to seduce top officials and politicians. She has reportedly admitted that she lured many college girls with the promise of jobs and by flaunting a luxurious lifestyle featuring Audi cars and five-star hotel rooms.
- Over the years, the gang allegedly made over 1,000 video clips to extort money from the rich and powerful. Police have seized laptops, mobile phones, documents and video evidence from the house of Shweta Jain.
- Each woman allegedly ran her own gang. It could turn out to be the biggest ever 'quid pro quo sex scandal' in the country, police officers say.
- One of the gang's recent targets was a top IAS officer who was asked to pay Rs. 2 crore for a damning video.
- The gang was caught after an Indore Municipal Corporation officer filed a complaint against Arti Dayal accusing her of demanding Rs. 3 crore from him.
- When Dayal travelled to Indore to allegedly receive Rs. 50 lakh as the first installment of the extortion sum, she was arrested, the police said. The others were arrested based on her interrogation.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.