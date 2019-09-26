In Madhya Pradesh 'Honey-Trap', Politicians, Officers, Over 1,000 Clips

The "honey-trap" plan was caught by police officers in Bhopal on Wednesday night.

Bhopal: A dozen top bureaucrats and eight former ministers of Madhya Pradesh are being investigated in a high profile extortion racket in which over 1,000 clips of sex chats, explicit videos and audios have been found from computers and mobile phones. The massive honey-trap plan, which targeted only wealthy people and focused on politicians and bureaucrats, involved five women who used sex workers and young college girls, the police say. More than 200 mobile phone contacts uncovered in raids suggest the scam may not have been limited to Madhya Pradesh.