In Madhya Pradesh, BJP Leaders Squabble, Congress Claims 'Internal Strife'

The Congress has claimed discord within the BJP's Madhya Pradesh ranks - less than a year after that party romped to victory in an Assembly election. The opposition party has pointed to a series of public statements from the ruling party's MPs and MLAs that seem to target each other.

This, the opposition claims, comes as the ruling party is conducting a 'sangathan parv', or an initiative to expand its base by recruiting citizens as party workers.

In particular, the Congress has pointed to three incidents.

In Chhatarpur district, ex-MLA Manvendra Singh alleged Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik had appointed Lokendra Singh - a man with a criminal background - as his representative.

This claim was backed by three-time MLA Lalita Yadav, with both voicing their concerns. Lalita Yadav said, "Virendra Kumar is a central minister. He should choose his representatives wisely."

Khatik responded sharply, declaring, "Those who wear blankets and drink ghee should measure their words. These imported people, whose own time has passed, are giving certificates to workers. We don't need their certificates."

In Rewa a spat between MP Janardan Mishra and MLA Siddharth Tiwari raised eyebrows.

The dispute arose after Mr Mishra made sharp remarks about late Congress leader Srinivas Tiwari, who is Mr Tiwari's grandfather. The MLA objected and public protests ensued.

Tiwari said, "One should not speak ill of a deceased person who dedicated his life to serving the poor. The BJP is a party driven by values... and this issue will be raised within the party."

Mishra, however, responded, "We always said Srinivas Tiwari did politics of terror, loot, and hooliganism. His grandson may have joined BJP... but BJP hasn't joined him. If you're part of the family, you must also listen to what your baba did."

Finally, in Raisen on Teachers' Day (September 5), BJP MP Darsha Singh Chaudhary and Public Health Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel argued over a perceived protocol violation.

The issue stemmed from an invitation card for a school event in which the MP's name was placed in front. The District Education Officer later issued a notice to the school, warning of possible de-recognition.

BJP leaders have downplayed these incidents as minor but the Congress is using them to criticise the party, arguing these are signs of deeper problems.

"BJP is the largest party in the world... with leaders from the panchayat level to the Prime Minister. But we are also a party of humans. With such a large number of people, small issues are bound to arise. We have a system to address these problems," state unit boss VD Sharma said, "I've spoken to everyone involved and this is normal in any large organisation."

However, the Congress' media-in-charge for the state, Mukesh Nayak said, "Infighting in the BJP is increasing... but this is not about politics. It is a fight for resources and benefits. From disputes over liquor trade to sand mining... these conflicts are about personal gains. When a party stays in power for too long, such issues often come to the surface."