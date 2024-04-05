In Letter From Tihar Jail, Manish Sisodia's 'Will Meet Outside Soon' Message

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has written a fresh letter from jail, saying that he will walk out of jail soon.

In the letter addressed to the people of his assembly segment, the jailed leader said his party is fighting for good education and schools, "just like everyone had fought for Independence".

"The dream of independence came true only after the British dictatorship. Similarly, one day every child will get proper and good education," said the AAP leader.

"Will meet outside soon," he said in his letter from Tihar Jail.

Mr Sisodia, who has been in jail in the liquor policy case for over 13 months, said even the Britishers were arrogant of their power and had imprisoned Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

"The British too were very arrogant of their power and used to imprison anyone they wanted on false charges. Even they used to think these jail walls will break those fighting for freedom," read the letter dated March 15.

Stating that Gandhi and Mandela are his inspiration, Mr Sisodia told the residents of his constituency, "You all are my strength. My love for you people increased further by being in jail."

Mr Sisodia is among the first few AAP leaders arrested in the alleged liquor policy scam. The chief of his party, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and BRS leader K Kavitha were arrested in the case last month, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Another AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, who was also arrested in the case, was released earlier this week.