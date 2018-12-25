In Kamal Nath Cabinet, Muslim Minister For Madhya Pradesh After 15 Years

Arif Aqueel, a legislator from Bhopal North, is the first Muslim minister in the state after 15 years

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath today expanded his cabinet inducting 28 ministers including Arif Aqueel, the lone Muslim face in the new council of ministers.

Mr Aqueel, a legislator from Bhopal North, is the first Muslim minister in the state after 15 years.

Keeping the regional balance in view, Kamal Nath inducted nine legislators from the Malwa Nivad region, six from central Madhya Pradesh, five representing the Gwalior-Chambal region and three from Bundelkhand in his cabinet.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.

The ministerial team includes 11 loyalists of the Chief Minister, nine from Congress veteran's Digvijaya Singh's camp, seven from Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp, and one from former state party chief Arun Yadav's camp.

There are only two women in the cabinet - Vijay Laxmi Sadho from Maheshawr and Imarati Devi from Dabra.

The cabinet was expanded after both Kamal Nath and Mr Scindia held discussions with the party central leadership.

The session of the newly elected Assembly is scheduled to begin from January 7.

The Congress returned to power in the state after 15 years, defeating the BJP government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.