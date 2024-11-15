In Jharkhand's Barhet, A High-Stakes Battle Between Tradition And Change

Jharkhand: Gamaliyal Hembram, a local leader, is leveraging his grassroots connection

Barhet, Jharkhand's most high-profile assembly seat, stands at the crossroads of tradition and transformation. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a two-time winner here, faces an invigorated challenge from BJP's young candidate Gamaliyal Hembram. This contest is more than a political skirmish - it's a reflection of tribal identity, legacy, and aspirations.

Historical Battleground

Nestled in the historical Santhal Pargana region, Barhet holds deep cultural and political significance. Known as Damin-e-Koh, or "lap of the mountain," this land has been home to the Santhals since 1832 when the British designated it as their settlement area for farming. It was here, in 1855, that the Santhal Rebellion, or "Hool," erupted against British exploitation, led by Sidho, Kanhu, Chand, and Bhairav.

Today, Barhet remains a Scheduled Tribes (reserved) seat, with Santhals and Pahadias making up 71 per cent of the electorate and Muslims comprising another 10 per cent. The bow-and-arrow symbol of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) holds a sacred place in the hearts of the tribal population, symbolising their identity and resistance. However, in this election, the loyalty tied to tradition is being questioned.

The Contenders: Soren vs Hembram

Hemant Soren, carrying the weight of state leadership, has spent limited time in Barhet during this campaign. Yet, his confidence remains unshaken. "Despite limited resources, people see the injustice we've faced. They will respond at the polls," he said. However, his path to a third consecutive victory isn't unchallenged.

Gamaliyal Hembram, a local leader and a former para-teacher, is leveraging his grassroots connection to mount a strong challenge. Known for his work in organising football tournaments and running a school from his home, Mr Hembram embodies the local ethos. Walking barefoot through villages in traditional attire, he asks voters whether they've benefited from government schemes. While his 2019 performance on an AJSU ticket yielded only 2,573 votes, his candidacy this time has BJP's backing, adding new momentum to his campaign.

Barhet's electorate, while deeply tied to traditional symbols, is beginning to raise critical questions. In tribal women's gatherings, concerns about unfulfilled promises, water scarcity, and poor education facilities dominate the discourse.

"Water is a major issue," says Vidhu Pahariya. "We have no schools or teachers," echoes Chandu Pahariya. Their frustration stems from unaddressed basic needs, despite the promises made during previous campaigns.

Yet, perspectives shift closer to Barhet's bus stand, where Muslim voters openly back Soren. Mohammad Arif Ansari points to roads, electricity, and water tanks as evidence of development under Soren's leadership, while Mohammad Shamim adds, "Every locality has seen some improvement. Work is ongoing."

Barhet's political narrative is interwoven with its historical and cultural legacy. In the Barhet assembly constituency, there are a total of nine candidates in the fray, including Mr Soren. However, the real contest is a direct face-off between Mr Soren and Mr Hembram of the BJP.

Back in 1990, Hemlal Murmu wrested this seat from Congress candidate Thomas Hansda, and since then, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has maintained an unbroken hold over it. In 2004, when Hemlal Murmu became MP, the JMM fielded Thomas Soren from this seat.

In 2014, JMM secured 46.18 per cent of the votes here, compared to BJP's 28.38 per cent. That year, Mr Soren received 62,515 votes, while BJP's Hemlal Murmu managed 38,428 votes. In 2019, Mr Soren widened the margin further, winning 73,725 votes compared to BJP's Simon Malto, who garnered 47,985 votes.

Mr Soren has consistently increased his victory margin. Despite this, Mr Hembram remains optimistic and confident about his chances.

"It is my duty to fight for the right to have a government by the people and for the people. Our deaf and dumb government has failed to deliver and violated the Constitution. Now, the people of Barhet will change the throne, crown, and the dishonest rule," Mr Hembram said.

The BJP has amplified its rhetoric around Bangladeshi infiltrators, a divisive issue in the region. While Mr Hembram frames it as a fight for the rights of native minorities, Mr Soren dismisses it as an attempt to polarise voters and distract from real issues like education and healthcare.

As Barhet prepares to vote, the stakes go beyond political power. For Mr Soren, it's about maintaining his connection to the tribal heartland while carrying the weight of the state leadership. For Mr Hembram, it's a fight to reclaim the narrative and provide an alternative for the region's underrepresented communities.

Barhet's voters are caught between the pull of tradition and the push for change. As they weigh their options, this election could reshape the political and cultural landscape of one of Jharkhand's most iconic constituencies.