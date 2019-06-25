In Jharkhand Mob Killing, 11 Arrests, Doctor Under Probe: 10 Points

Tabrez Ansari and his friends were going home to Saraikela-Kharsawan's Karsova when they were attacked

Ranchi: The Jharkhand police are focusing on the role of their colleagues and a doctor involved in the case of a 24-year-old man, who died after being beaten by a mob last week. A Special Investigation Team has been formed and two police officers have been suspended for lapses in the case. There is also indication of an attempted cover-up, as the dying declaration of Tabrez Ansari has been tweaked to remove all references to the beating, reports said. The doctor who did his initial medical check-up but did not advise immediate hospitalisation is also under scanner. Tabrez Ansari was caught on suspicion of theft and beaten for hours on Tuesday. Four days later, he was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.