In Jharkhand Mob Killing, 11 Arrests, Doctor Under Probe: 10 Points

Here are the top 10 developments in this big story:
- The Special investigation Team, formed yesterday after opposition outrage over the case, has been asked to submit its report to the Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary by Wednesday.
- The Jharkhand government, in a statement, said two officers -- Chandramohan Oraon and Bipin Bihari --- have been suspended for "not reporting the seriousness of the issue to the higher authorities" and for their failure to "register a case of lynching on the very same day".
- Eleven men were arrested in the case yesterday. The police say they were part the mob that tied Tabrez Ansari to a tree and thrashed him. Cellphone videos widely circulated in the area shows he was repeatedly asked to say "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".
- "We are looking into all angles. His family members mentioned some unidentified miscreants in their complaint. Based on that, we have already arrested 11 people, including a man named Papu Mandal," Seraikela-Kharsawan Superintendent of Police Karthik S said.
- Shahista Parveen, Tabrez Ansari's wife, said: "He was mercilessly beaten as he was Muslim. I don't have anybody, no in-laws. My husband was my only support. I want justice".
- The family has alleged that they were not allowed to meet Tabrez Ansari after his arrest. They also said that despite their requests, the police refused to give him medical treatment and he had died long before he was taken to the hospital.
- Beaten for hours before the police turned up on the scene, Tabrez Ansari had undergone a routine medical check-up after his arrest. But instead of advising that he be hospitalised or given medical treatment, the doctor had given him clearance for admission in the local jail in Saraikela.
- He was finally taken to a hospital four days later, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police said he was "ailing" and died on Saturday. A postmortem examination has been done but the report is yet to be made public.
- Tabrez Ansari was caught by a mob at a village in Saraikela-Kharsawan, barely 5 km from home on Tuesday evening. He was accused of stealing a motorcycle and beaten by the mob for hours.
- The death caused ripples in parliament on Monday, with senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad saying that they did not want a New India. "Please give us back the Old India.. There was no violence, no lynching... Give us that India where all religions are equal," he said amid applause from opposition members.