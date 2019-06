The bus fell from a road into a gorge in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Six people were killed after a bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Jharkhand's Garhwa this morning, the police said. Thirty-nine people were injured.

Rescuers are on the site to bring out the bodies from the bus that lay overturned on the rocks below the road.

The police said they are trying to find out how the cause of the accident.