5 Of Family Killed As Landslide Buries Mud House In Jammu And Kashmir

5 members of a family were killed when their mud house was buried under debris (Representational)

Five members of a family, including three minors, were killed on Monday when their mud house was buried under debris after a landslide in the Jammu and Kashmir's hilly Doda district, police said.

The incident occurred in remote Gali Bhatoli village of Gandoh when a 'dhok' (mud house) was crushed under the debris, a police official said.

He said villagers immediately launched a rescue operation and were later joined by a police team.

Five bodies were pulled out from the mud house, the official said and were identified as Bashir Ahmad, 25, his wife Nageena, 23, Zulfi Banoo, 9, Mohammad Sharief, 8 and a one-and-a-half-year old girl.

Doda, along with other parts of Jammu region, have been lashed by incessant rain over the past two days, forcing authorities to order closure of all educational institutions in the district as a precautionary measure.