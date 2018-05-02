Stones Thrown At School Bus With 50 Children In Kashmir, 2 Students Hurt

Two children injured after stones were thrown at school bus in Shopian

Highlights 2 students injured after stones were thrown at a school bus in Shopian One child is reportedly critical; there were about 50 children on the bus Police launched an investigation immediately after the incident

Shocked & angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless & cowardly act will be brought to justice. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 2, 2018

How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine. https://t.co/cncux82E6k — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2018

Miscreants pelted stones on school bus of Rainbow School Shopian resulted in injuries to 2nd class student Rehan.He has been shifted to SKIMS for treatment with head injury. Complete madness how stone pelters are targeting young school children. These criminals will face the law. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 2, 2018