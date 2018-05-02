Stones Thrown At School Bus With 50 Children In Kashmir, 2 Students Hurt

Highlights
- 2 students injured after stones were thrown at a school bus in Shopian
- One child is reportedly critical; there were about 50 children on the bus
- Police launched an investigation immediately after the incident
A Class 2 student who suffered a head injury is critical in a hospital in Srinagar. Another boy hit on his head was discharged after treatment.
"My son has been injured in stone pelting, this is against humanity. This could have been anyone's child," said his father.
The police are looking for the stone-throwers. "The stone pelters hurled stones around 9.25. The bus belongs to Rainbow International school," said police officer Shailendra Kumar.
There was immediate condemnation across the political spectrum.
Chowdhary Zulfikhar Ali, the education minister of the state has condemned targeting of the school bus.
Shocked & angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless & cowardly act will be brought to justice.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 2, 2018
The leader of National Conference Omar Abdullah tweeted, "How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters?" He also said, "Amnesty granted to stone-pelters was meant to encourage more reasonable behaviour but some of these goons are determined to use the opportunity given to them to just pelt more stones."
"Complete madness how stone pelters are targeting young school children," said SP Vaid, the police chief of Jammu and Kashmir.
How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine. https://t.co/cncux82E6k— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2018
It is not clear whether the school bus was the target of the stone throwers or it was caught in clashes.
Miscreants pelted stones on school bus of Rainbow School Shopian resulted in injuries to 2nd class student Rehan.He has been shifted to SKIMS for treatment with head injury. Complete madness how stone pelters are targeting young school children. These criminals will face the law.— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 2, 2018