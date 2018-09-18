In Goa, Congress Stakes Claim To Form Government: LIVE Updates

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals for treatment in the last few months

As Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals for treatment in the last few months, the Congress has alleged that the administration had "collapsed" and today staked claim to form the government. While the BJP has maintained that the alliance government in the coastal state is stable and no demand has been made for change in leadership, the Goa Congress demanded that the BJP-led state government be dismissed.

The Congress, which has 16 members in the 40-member state Assembly, submitted a memorandum to the Governor Mridula Sinha, urging her not to dissolve the Assembly and instead invite the Congress to form the government, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said.

He added that the state is not in a position to face another election within one-and-half year as that would mean stress on the state exchequer.

The Congress move comes after a BJP central team met former Goa party lawmakers earlier. After the meet, senior BJP leader Ram Lal said that the allies have reiterated their support to the BJP.

Mr Parrikar's worsening health has subjected the BJP to attacks from the Congress which had won more seats but failed to stitch an alliance with enough numbers in the assembly.

Mr Parrikar, 62, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was admitted to the AIIMS on Saturday. He had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the United States earlier this year. Some other ministers in his cabinet have also been keeping unwell. Urban Development Minister Francis D'Souza is currently undergoing treatment in New York and Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffered a brainstroke a few months back.

