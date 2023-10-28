In Fresh Death Threat To Mukesh Ambani, A Demand Of Rs 200 Crore

Mukesh Ambani received the first death threat on Friday (File/PTI)

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a fresh death email threatening to shoot him if he does not pay Rs 200 crore, the police said on Saturday.

The police said that this time the person who sent the email raised his demand from Rs 20 crore to Rs 200 crore due to no response to his previous email.

"Another email came from the same account which read: 'U have not responded to our email now the amount is 200 crore otherwise the death warrant is signed'," the police said.

On Friday, Mukesh Ambani received an email threatening to shoot him if he doesn't pay Rs 20 crore.

According to the Mumbai police, the threat mail said: "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."

Based on a complaint by Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police in south Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under Sections 387 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway.