In Forecast For Goa, Arvind Kejriwal Sees 'Divine Forces Coming Together'

All divine forces are coming together and something good is going to happen this time, AAP's convener Arvind Kejriwal said in a cryptic remark ahead of the Assembly polls in Goa.

The Delhi Chief Minister said his party represents "honest politics" and that it will make a decision on announcing its chief ministerial face for Goa at an “appropriate time”.

In Goa, Mr Kejriwal met his party's local leader Amit Palekar, who was on an indefinite fast against a bungalow being constructed in an "unauthorised" manner at the Old Goa heritage precinct. The fast ended Friday after the state government announced action against the controversial structure.

“This is a victory for the people of Goa. This time, all the divine forces are coming together and something good is going to happen,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

“AAP represents honest politics. It represents the struggle of the people and raises issues of the public,” he said.

Mr Palekar refused to break his fast on the third day even as doctors advised him to.

“Fasting is a spiritual experience. I have also fasted," said Mr Kejriwal, who had taken part in the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare in 2011.

“Whoever says that Amit Palekar was fasting to gain political mileage should also join in such long fasts which purify the soul,” he said.

When asked whether Mr Palekar will be made AAP's chief ministerial face in Goa, Mr Kejriwal said that the decision will be taken at the right time.

He dismissed the charge that Amit Palekar undertook the fast to project himself as the party's chief ministerial face.

“No one fasts for five days to become a chief minister. We have seen how someone with Rs 100 crore buys MLAs to become a chief minister,” he said.

AAP has announced to contest all 40 seats in BJP-ruled Goa, where elections are due in February. Apart from the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the Shiv Sena and other parties will also be in the fray.