In Flood-Hit Guwahati, A Man's Relentless Search For Son In City Drains

Floods in Assam have claimed six lives over the past 24 hours

It's been three days since his son fell into a drain in flooded Guwahati, but Hiralal Sarkar has not given up yet. His relentless search continues for the eight-year-old Abhinash while the city - the largest in Assam - remains submerged.

Hiralal has been using an iron rod to search in the sewage, but his son's slippers were all that he could find. Showing the pair, he lamented, "I have been searching with an iron rod and have managed to find my son's sandals. I possibly cannot find him with the rod. The government has the machinery, they must find my boy."

He has handed over the slippers to cops for verification.

Abhinash had slipped from his father's scooter and fallen into the drain while returning home amid heavy rain on Thursday evening. Hiralal had said he saw his son's hand in the drain and dived in, but could not get a hold of him.

The man spent the night on the veranda of a shop and vowed he wouldn't rest till he found him. Since, wearing a t-shirt and half-pants, he has been wading through slush and garbage to look for his son.

The state authorities have launched a massive search operation involving multiple agencies to help Hiralal find his son. Sniffer dogs, super suckers, and excavators have been deployed too.

An official said parts of the drain covered with concrete slabs in the downstream areas are being lifted in an effort to trace the missing boy. Hiralal and his wife have also met Chief Minister Himanta Sarma, who has ordered the rescue teams to intensify their search operation.

Floods in Assam have claimed six lives over the past 24 hours while over 23 lakh remain on the edge.

In Guwahati, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, and Rukminigaon continued to be under water for the fourth day while the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at several places.

As many as 58 people have lost their lives due to floods in Assam so far this year.