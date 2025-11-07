In DMK Meet, MK Stalin's Direct Message To Partymen, Subtle Message To BJP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued a stern warning to DMK office-bearers in Tirunelveli and nearby constituencies, asking them to ensure victory in the upcoming elections or risk losing their party positions.

Tirunelveli is the home turf of Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, who is the sitting MLA from the constituency.

The DMK chief's message was delivered during a closed-door 'Udanpirappe Vaa', or one-on-one meeting, with district-level functionaries in Sankarankoil and Tirunelveli. The meeting was also attended by DMK's South Zone in-charge and MP Kanimozhi, who reinforced the party's electoral strategy for the southern districts.

According to party sources, Stalin clearly told office-bearers, including district secretaries, that failure to secure a win in Tirunelveli would result in their removal from their posts. He advised them to actively mobilise voters and said, "Don't wait to be pushed to work - step up and deliver results."

Sources said he instructed district secretaries of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli not to intimidate or order people to get things done, but pat and encourage them instead.

DMK leaders are viewing the directive on Tirunelveli as a subtle message: the party intends to ensure victory in this crucial seat, especially if Nainar Nagendran chooses to contest again from there. Outperforming him on his own turf is seen as both a political statement and a strategic necessity.

The chief minister also highlighted alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), warning that lakhs of voters could be excluded from the electoral rolls. Stalin urged DMK members to give top priority to collecting accurate voter data and ensuring no eligible voter is removed.