In Diwali Message, PM Wishes For Happiness, Prosperity And Good Luck

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali.

"Best wishes to all people in the country on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of light brings new light in everyone's life and our country always stays illuminated with happiness, prosperity and good luck," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

The prime minister also shared a picture with his signature along with his tweet.

देशवासियों को दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। रोशनी का यह उत्सव हम सभी के जीवन में नया प्रकाश लेकर आए और हमारा देश सदा सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य से आलोकित रहे।



President Ram Nath Kovind urged the people to bring happiness in the lives of poor by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing.

"Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing," President tweeted.

According to reports, PM Modi, like every year, will celebrate the festival of lights with soldiers serving in forward areas.

Last year, he celebrated Diwali with the Army and the ITBP personnel near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.

After becoming the prime minister in 2014, PM Modi had spent his Diwali at Siachen with the jawans.

In 2015, he had visited the Punjab border on Diwali. His visit coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

