In Delhi To Meet PM, Mamata Banerjee Hints At Big Political Plans

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, bent on expansion of her party's footprint, was candid about refreshing her pan-India political network today. Her journeys, she said, will take her to Varanasi – PM Modi's Lok Sabha constitution – and the big opposition hub of Mumbai.

The big hint was on the space the Congress might occupy in her plans. Asked about her meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Ms Banerjee said there was none scheduled, since "they are busy with Punjab polls". Later, she added, "Why should we meet Sonia every time? It is not constitutionally mandated".

The Trinamool chief, whose victory in the April-May assembly elections in Bengal had set off a buzz about her spearheading the opposition challenge to the BJP in the 2024 general elections – also said she was willing to cooperate in the coming Uttar Pradesh elections.

"If Trinamool can help defeat the BJP in UP, we will go… If Akhilesh (Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav) wants our help we will give," she said. But there was a rider: "We have started in Goa and Haryana... but I think some places, let regional parties fight. If they want us to campaign, we will help".

Ms Banerjee, whose party finished a row of inductions from other parties yesterday, also said she planned to go to Varanasi, since "Kamalapati Tripathi's family is now with us".

Rajeshpati Tripathi and Laliteshpati Tripathi -- the grandson and the great-grandson of former UP Chief Minister Kamalapati Tripathi – had joined Trinamool in October. Rajeshpati Tripathi is a former MLC while Laliteshpati Tripathi is former UP Congress vice-president and an ex-MLA.