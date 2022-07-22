In CBSE Class 12, Two Uttar Pradesh Girls Achieve A Perfect Score Of 500

Tanya Singh thanked her teachers and her family for supporting her

Tanya Singh, a Class 12 student from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, today secured 100 per cent marks in the CBSE Class 12 exam. Her score: 500 out of 500. The board did not announce a merit list this year. It discontinued the merit lists from 2020 when the schools were closed due to the pandemic.

Tanya Singh, a student of Delhi Public School in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, aspires to join the Indian Administrative Services.

"I want to crack the UPSC exam and be an IAS officer," said Ms Singh.

She also thanked her teachers and her family for supporting her. "I had great support from my teachers and family. I fixed daily targets and slept only after achieving them."

Tanya Singh wasn't the only one to achieve the perfect score of 500/500 in the CBSE Class 12 exams this year. Noida's Yuvakshi Vig also scored 100 in all her five subjects.

This year, the pass percentage of girls stood at 94.54 per cent while that of boys was 91.25 per cent. The transgender candidates' pass percentage was 100 per cent.

A total of 33,432 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,34,797 have scored 90 per cent marks.