In Call With PM Modi, Biden Mentions 'Desire To Defend Democratic Norms'

President Biden said a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock of US-India ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have committed to working together to achieve their two nations' common goals on the global arena. In a telephonic call yesterday, the first since the new administration was inaugurated at the US Capitol last month, the two leaders agreed to continue close cooperation on a number of fields, including climate change, terrorism, and freedom of navigation.

"..the United States and India will work closely together to win the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries, and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism," a statement issued by The White House has said.

The two leaders will continue to cooperate and promote a "free and open Indo-Pacific", support freedom of navigation and territorial integrity. They also committed to strengthen regional architecture through the Quad, the statement said. The Quad or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal strategic forum of the US, Japan, Australia, and India.

"The President underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship," the statement said.

Earlier, on Monday, PM Modi had tweeted saying he and President Biden discussed "our shared priorities" and expressed commitment to a "rule-based international order".

Spoke to @POTUS@JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2021

The two leaders have agreed to stay in close touch on a range of global challenges, The White House statement said, adding that they looked forward to what can be achieved "together for their people and for their nations".