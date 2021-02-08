PM Modi Speaks To Joe Biden, Says, 'Committed To Rules-Based Order'

This was the first conversation between PM Modi and Joe Biden after the US President's inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this evening to say that he has spoken to the new US President Joe Biden to discuss regional issues and "our shared priorities".

"We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change," he posted.

"President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," he said in another tweet.

PM Modi had congratulated Mr Biden in a series of tweets after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States in January. At the time, he had said that India will work with the United States to ensure global peace and security and take the partnership between the two nations to greater heights.

This was the first telephonic conversation between the two leaders after his inauguration.

The Prime Minister had spoken to Mr Biden after his election victory, reiterating India's firm commitment to the strategic partnership between the two nations. He had also congratulated Vice-President elect Kamala Harris, saying her election was a matter of pride for the Indian-American community.