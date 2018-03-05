In Blind Quest Of Power, BJP Could Destabilise Northeast: Congress The differences are on key issues such as the bifurcation of Tripura and Meghalaya, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets as the BJP was set to form government with its partners in the northeast states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

BJP is following a dangerous game of destabilisation, subversion and usurpation of power in North East, unmindful of the stability, security, peace and progress. Hope Modiji had cared to learn from Rajivji who put Nation First and brought peace to the region by Assam and Mizo accords, he said.



Every Indian, he added, is concerned that assumption of power at any cost and by any means by the BJP doesn't blind it into destabilising the entire region.



Tell tale signs of BJP's blind quest for power superseding the stability of region, propagation of democracy, nipping the separatist tendencies and ignoring core issues of region are already visible, Mr Surjewala said.



In Tripura, the Congress leader said, the BJP has aligned with the IPFT, a party with division of the state as its election plank which is now demanding a tribal chief minister.



(It is) Time for Modi Government and BJP to address both issues. Does it stand for demand for division of State of Tripura? Would it reject the demand for a tribal CM? he asked.



In Nagaland, the BJP is in government with the NPF and yet fought and election in alliance with opposition party NDPP, the Congress leader said. The NPF won 26 seats and the NDPP won 18 seats.



With both NPF and NDPP staking claim to form the Government, Is Nagaland headed for another round of instability like in last 5 years? And Naga Accord? he asked.



In Manipur, the Congress leader said the BJP's coalition survives with the support of three NPF MLAs.



"Would the formation of a govt in Nagaland by BJP with NDPP (18 MLAs) ignoring the NPF (26 MLAs), only in the effort of a larger share of pie of power, not put the stability of Government in Manipur under a cloud?" he asked.



Moving on to Meghalaya, Mr Surjewala said every discordant party that fought BJP and each other, "ideologically-politically-electorally", is sewn up to form the government at any cost -- NPP+UDP+PDF+HSDP+BJP+Ind.



"Is this the answer to Meghalaya's aspirations and a stable Government?"



The chief ministerial candidate Conrad Sangma and his party NPP have promised division of Meghalaya and a separate state of Garoland, he said, asking if other parties agreed to this.



"Does Mr Sangma propose to carry out the promise on becoming CM? And what is Modiji s/BJP take on it? Mr Surjewala tweeted.



He, however, gave his party's best wishes to the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, praying that peace, progress, cohabitation and development would be on the agendas of the new governments.



