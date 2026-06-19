In Bhagwant Mann Video Row, A Battle Of Competing Narratives

What began as a dispute over a video allegedly featuring Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has now evolved into a confrontation between forensic reports, political parties and Sikh religious institutions.

The controversy has entered a complicated phase because there are now two competing narratives backed by separate sets of forensic findings.

On one side is the Akal Takht, which relied on forensic reports that reportedly concluded that the video was not digitally manipulated or AI-generated. Based on these findings, the Sikh clergy proceeded with its deliberations and declared Mann "Guru Dokhi" and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi", alleging sacrilege by the Chief Minister.

On the other side is the Punjab government and the Aam Aadmi Party, which has now produced fresh forensic reports from independent laboratories. These reports do not dispute the video's existence but challenge the identity of the person in it.

According to AAP, a technical examination of 1,191 frames found differences in facial features, body structure and height, leading investigators to conclude that the person appearing in the video is not Bhagwant Mann.

This distinction lies at the heart of the controversy. While the Akal Takht's position is based on the authenticity of the video, the Punjab government's defence rests on the claim that the person in the video has been wrongly identified. As a result, Punjab is witnessing a rare situation where two sides are citing forensic evidence but drawing entirely different conclusions.

Also read: Analysis: Bhagwant Mann Video Row Gives Akalis Lifeline, Not Clean Chit

The row has quickly acquired political dimensions.

Defending the Chief Minister, senior AAP leader and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, along with party media in-charge Baltej Pannu, alleged that Akali Dal leaders had deliberately circulated a fake video as part of a larger conspiracy. They argued that the controversy was aimed at maligning a Chief Minister who continues to enjoy significant public support and has emerged as the face of AAP's governance model in Punjab.

The BJP, however, has sought to frame the issue as one of morality rather than technical evidence. BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh said Mann had forfeited his moral authority to remain Chief Minister after the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs delivered its verdict on the matter. For the BJP, the focus is less on competing forensic claims and more on the political and ethical implications of the Akal Takht's pronouncement.

The Congress has attempted to strike a middle path. Punjab Congress leaders have urged Mann to respect Sikh sentiments and step aside until the controversy is fully resolved. The party has sought to position itself as a defender of religious sensitivities while simultaneously questioning the government's handling of the episode.

Beyond the immediate political sparring, the controversy could have larger implications for Punjab's electoral landscape.

For AAP, the challenge is significant because Bhagwant Mann is not merely the Chief Minister but also the party's biggest political asset in the state. Any controversy involving religion carries the potential to affect perceptions among sections of Sikh voters, particularly in rural Punjab.

Also read: "Propaganda": Bhagwant Mann On Being Declared 'Anti-Guru' By Akal Takht

For the Shiromani Akali Dal, the issue offers an opportunity to revive Panthic politics at a time when the party is attempting to regain lost ground. The Akali leadership appears keen to shift the political conversation from governance and anti-incumbency to questions of Sikh identity and religious accountability.

The episode has also reignited an old debate in Punjab politics: what happens when religious authority, political power and scientific evidence point in different directions?

Ultimately, the battle is no longer about a single video. It is about credibility. The Akal Takht, the Punjab government, forensic experts and political parties have all staked their reputations on competing versions of the truth. As Punjab watches the controversy unfold, the final verdict may not come from a laboratory or a political platform, but from public opinion itself.