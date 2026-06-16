"Propaganda": Bhagwant Mann On Being Declared 'Anti-Guru' By Akal Takht

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann distanced himself from a controversy triggered after the Sikh clergy declared him anti-Guru after his alleged comments on a gurudwara donation box and indulging in "objectionable activities with pictures of Sikh Gurus.

Mann said on Tuesday that the person in the viral video that sparked the controversy was not him, categorically denying allegations linked to a viral video and calling it a "false propaganda campaign" aimed at defaming him.

Expressing strong disapproval, Mann accused certain influential figures within religious institutions of spreading misinformation to tarnish his image. He claimed the controversy is politically motivated and linked to his government's decisions to protect Punjab's water resources, agriculture, farmers and youth.

While reiterating his deep respect for the Akal Takht as the highest Sikh temporal authority, Mann questioned what he described as "political appointments" within its structure. He alleged that a coordinated attempt is being made under political influence to malign him.

"Punjab lives in every part of me," Mann said, emphasising his commitment to working tirelessly for the state's welfare.

He also highlighted what he termed as inconsistency among religious management bodies, pointing out that they had earlier demanded a law against sacrilege but are now criticising the government for enacting it without consultation.

BJP leader Kewal Singh Dhillon has launched a sharp attack against Mann, urging Sikh officers and ministers in the Punjab government to refrain from meeting the him in line with the Akal Takht's directive. Dismissing Mann's clarification, Dhillon said the Chief Minister should accept the Akal Takht's decision and step down immediately.