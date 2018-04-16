In Barmer, Bodies Of 3 Teenagers Found Hanging From A Tree, Cops Say Could be Mass Suicide Police in Barmer are investigating a case of mysterious deaths. Three teenagers - two girls and a boy were found hanging from the same tree

Bodies of three teenagers found hanging in Barmer district of Rajasthan Barmer, Rajasthan: The death of three teenagers, two girls and a boy has sent shock waves in Barmer district of Rajasthan. The bodies of the three were found hanging from a tree in the remote Swaroop Ka Tala village on April 12.



The two girls were from Dalit families, aged 12 and 13 while the boy was a 17-year-old, from a minority community. All the



"Initial information suggests it could be a case of mass suicide as villagers said the two girls were in a relationship with the boy," said Gagandeep Singla, Superintendent of Police, Barmer. A case of unnatural death has been registered said Mr Singla.



Father of one of the girls, who are cousins, Bhairu Meghwal, told NDTV, that the girls had gone to sleep as usual on April 11 and next day their bodies were found hanging from the tree. Mr Meghwal said a murder case should be lodged but neighbours claimed it could be a relationship that had gone wrong, lead to the mass suicide.



Reports suggest, the boy's father also believes it was probably a case of suicide though he says his son did not stay at home; he was usually out of the village, doing odd jobs, whatever he could find to earn his living.



The villagers alleged that the three were in a relationship for the last one year and were often seen together. The Meghwal community reportedly had called a panchayat meeting over the issue.



The mysterious deaths of the three teenagers have thrown up several unanswered questioned. Police sources say action will be taken after further investigations.



