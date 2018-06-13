Alleged Kingpin Arrested In Karbi Anglong Lynching Case, Say Assam Police The Assam police says the kingpin in Karbi Anglong lynching case has been arrested

Share EMAIL PRINT Assam lynching kingpin, Alphajoz Timung, caught say police Karbi Anglong, Assam: In a big breakthrough the Assam police have arrested the alleged kingpin in the Karbi Anglong lynching case, in which two men were brutally killed after rumours that they were child-lifters. The man identified as Alphajoz Timung, had called up locals to stop the car, claiming there were two men inside, who were child-lifters said the police. He was arrested on Tuesday night from Belughat area in Karbi Anglong.



Taimung had a fight with the men in the car near the waterfall and stoned their SUV, before calling the villagers, who were already panic stricken over rumours of child-lifters in the locality for the past two weeks. He played a key role in instigating the mob say police sources.



With Taimung's arrest, a total of 28 people have been held in the lynching case and over 30 for spreading rumour on social media.



Nilotpal Das, 29, a sound artiste and Abhijeet Nath, 30, a businessman were coming back from Kangthilangso, a picnic spot in Karbi Anglong, on June 8, when the SUV they were driving was stopped at Panjuri by a group of villagers who pulled them out and thrashed them on the suspicion of being child kidnappers.



The crackdown on the misuse of social media was launched by the police, after initial investigations suggested that messages about child-lifters entering the state from outside, may have led to the lynching episode. The police have also issued an advisory asking people to refrain from spreading rumours on social media.



Mukesh Agarwal, one of the senior most police officers in the state, is monitoring the situation on the spot and also leading the search operations.



Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked his officers to frame a roadmap to implement the awareness programme 'Sanskaar' at all levels, in coordination with local bodies, women organisations and media persons. "Assam is known for its unique hospitality and people coming from all over the country must feel an ambiance of friendliness where ever they go in the state," a communication from Mr Sonowal's office said.



The parents of Nilotpal Das requested people not to politicize the issue. "We are grateful to all for extending their support in this hour of grief but we appeal to maintain peace and calm," the family said in a statement.



