In Another Setback For Congress, Its Gujarat Youth Wing Leader Resigns

Vishwanathsinh Vaghela wrote a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (FILE)

Gujarat Youth Congress President Vishwanathsinh Vaghela resigned from his post on Sunday and it is considered to be a major jolt for the oldest political party of the country.

The resignation of Mr Vaghela came a day before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Gujarat on Monday.

Mr Vaghela wrote a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor.

On September 2, party leader Rajinder Prasad, who is also the son of late Master Beli Ram Sharma from Nowshera Rajouri, resigned from all posts and the primary membership of the party. Mr Prasad blamed the 'coterie' system for being a reason for the 'demise' of the party.

In recent months, Rajinder Prasad and several high-profile leaders have quit Congress.

The exit of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress, months before the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, as well as the general elections in two years' time, will have a huge blow to the grand old party.

At a time when the Congress is gearing up for its 'Bharat Jodo yatra', a 148-day march from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi, will culminate in Kashmir with an aim to reunite the nation, the party is struggling to keep its own leaders united.

Jaiveer Shergill, who is a lawyer by profession and was one of the prominent ones among young Congress leaders, on August 24, tendered his resignation claiming that the vision of the decision-makers no longer was in sync with the aspirations of the youth.

Earlier this year in May, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, a prominent face of the G-23 group of dissenting leaders, gave another blow to the party after he resigned from the party and filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate backed by the Samajwadi Party (SP) earlier this year.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar too parted ways with the Congress in May this year.

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar in February also resigned from Congress after a long association of 46 years with the party.

Back in May, Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel resigned from the grand old party after he felt that he was being "ignored".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)