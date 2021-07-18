In Punjab Congress Crisis, A Meeting Raises New Worry For Navjot Sidhu

The MPs will urge the Congress leadership not to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state Congress chief, sources said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife is galvanising the party MPs for this meet, sources said.

The old-timers in the party are upset with the central leadership's decision to have elevate Mr Sidhu, whom they call a "BJP reject", sources said.

Mr Singh, who had agreed to Mr Sidhu's elevation, but with a set of riders, continues to demand a public apology from him before his appointment to the new post.

Mr Singh had said the party leadership should involve him while making key decisions ahead of the elections.

The 79-year-old also demanded that he be given a free hand in reshuffling his cabinet and in the appointment of working presidents under Mr Sidhu.

Sources said he also refused to meet Mr Sidhu till he publicly expresses regret or apologises for his tweets against him.

Mr Sidhu's appointment, he also said, should complement his efforts in helping the party come back to power in the next year's elections, sources said.

Sources said Mr Singh had agreed to accept any decision taken by party chief Sonia Gandhi after a meeting with Congress's Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat, who took a chopper to Chandigarh to meet him.