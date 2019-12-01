In Alliance With AIADMK, BJP Leader Says 'MK Stalin Will Be Chief Minister One Day'

BT Arasakumar said that DMK's MK Stalin will become "chief minister one day."

"If he (MK Stalin) had thought of becoming the chief minister, he could have easily done so during the Koovathur episode. Those who wait, definitely achieve what they want one day. We will see MK Stalin taking the throne of Tamil Nadu chief minister one day," Mr Arasakumar said while addressing a public gathering.

This comes even as the DMK is in alliance with Congress, while in their political rival AIADMK is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The BJP leader said that MK Stalin is the only leader after former chief minister MG Ramachandran, who he has looked up to.

"People talk about future chief ministers but he is the person who has had ample opportunities for the same. However, the mandate for the rule is only through democracy. In order to safeguard democracy, he waited," he added.

DMK chief MK Stalin was also present at the event.