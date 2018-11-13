In A Recorded Message Arvind Kejriwal Appeals Haryana To Vote For AAP

Arvind Kejriwal has invited people to visit Mohalla clinics and schools in Delhi. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose proposal for a mutual inspection of schools and government dispensaries has been cold shouldered by his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, sought to connect with the people of the neighbouring state though recorded phone call messages asking them to vote for the AAP for better education and healthcare services.

Mr Kejriwal had earlier this month invited Mr Khattar to visit mohalla clinics and schools of Delhi government while proposing a similar visit of Haryana by him.

As his attempts failed to elicit any response from Mr Khattar, the Delhi chief minister has come up with a recorded message in Haryanvi dialect in which he invited people to visit Mohalla clinics and schools in Delhi.

"We have improved government schools in Delhi very much. Take time to visit it. The condition of government schools and hospitals in Haryana is very poor. Why did not Khattar Sahab do it when we accomplished so much," Mr Kejriwal is heard asking in the 58-second-long recorded message.

The campaign started today, an AAP leader said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is focusing on Haryana along with Punjab and Delhi for the coming Lok Sabha elections. The party has big plans for Arvind Kejriwal's home state, where Assembly elections will be held next year.

"Parties are clamouring for the post of chief minister in Haryana. Defeat all these parties and elect AAP. We will do more work than we have done in Delhi," the AAP national convener says in his recorded message.

On Monday, Kejriwal wrote a letter to Mr Khattar warning him that people will not vote on religion this time and the next government in the state will be formed by those who will build schools and hospitals.