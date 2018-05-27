Laboratory Manufacturing Drugs In A Nashik House Busted, 2 Arrested Their interrogation revealed that they were allegedly procuring drugs from Arvind Kumar, who was absconding.

Drugs worth crores of rupees has been seized. (Representational) Nashik: Nashik police have arrested two persons and allegedly seized narcotics including 4,500 grams of MD drug, worth crores of rupees in the international market.



The arrest of Mumbai-based Arvind Kumar (32)and Harishchandra Pant (24) followed the arrest of five people last week.



While Arvind Kumar holds a master's degree in organic chemistry and has worked in pharmaceutical firms, Harishchandra Pant is a 2nd year BSc student, police commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal said yesterday.



Both were remanded in police custody by a local court till June 1, Mr Singhal added.



Arvind Kumar and Harishchandra Pant had set up a laboratory at Arvind Kumar's house at Boisar near Mumbai where they allegedly synthesised drugs, the commissioner said.



Last week, city police arrested Ranjit More (35), Pankaj Dunde (31), Nitin Malode (32), all residents of Nashik; and Salim Southiya (30) and Saifulla Sheikh (23), residents of Nagpada (Mumbai), and allegedly seized drugs worth Rs 1.24 crore from them.



Their interrogation revealed that they were allegedly procuring drugs from Arvind Kumar, who was absconding.



