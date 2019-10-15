Maharashtra Election 2019: 'Economy Not Run By Ambani, Adani, But By Poor People': Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Elections: "The Congress-NCP will work to rectify all the damage," said Rahul Gandhi (File)

In a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused it of pursuing wrong economic policies like the notes ban and GST, resulting in increased unemployment.

Addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra assembly polls, Mr Gandhi said "till the Modi government is in power, the problem of joblessness will not be resolved".

He said poor people were the worst-affected by the government's decision of the notes ban and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax or GST.

"The economy is run not by Ambani and Adani, but by poor people. The NYAY scheme was meant to jump-start the economy," Mr Gandhi said.

"In next six months, the number of jobless youth will double. Maharashtra has an opportunity to rectify the damage. Elect a Congress-NCP (coalition) government to resolve the crisis," he told the gathering.

He expressed confidence that after the assembly polls, Maharashtra will get a new government which will work for the poor, farmers, and small and medium businesses.

"The Congress-NCP government will work to rectify all the damage done," he said.

Mr Gandhi claimed that during his recent Gujarat visit, some small and medium traders told him that the notes ban and GST broke their backs and their businesses were completely wiped off.

"After paying GST, these businessmen have to pay bribes to tax officials throughout the year," he claimed, adding that the situation is the same across the country.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.